Body of missing man recovered from the Andalusia Slough

The body of Ryan Muckelston, 36, of Rock Island, was recovered from the Andalusia Slough of the Mississippi River on Monday.

The body was discovered by commercial fishermen around 2 p.m.

Muckelston was reported missing on January 19 after he was last seen leaving a home in Rock Island around 2 a.m. Activity on his cellular phone indicated his last known location was near the Abbey Station in Rock Island.

Officials have ruled out foul play, but there is still an open investigation being conducted by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

Emergency crews that assisted in the retrieval of the body include the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, Andalusia Fire and Rescue, Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, and the Rock Island Fire Department.