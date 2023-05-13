The body of a missing teen has been recovered in Clinton County, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

About 9:45 a.m. Saturday, May 13, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Ben

Martinsen Wildlife Area, Highway 67, south of Folletts, Iowa, for a report of a missing person.

Deputies met with two teenage campers, who reported their 18-year-old friend missing from the campsite. First responders from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Low Moor Fire Department, along with an off-duty Camanche Firefighter, began searching the wildlife area and the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River.

Deputies used a K-9 from the Clinton Police Department and a drone to assist in the search.

About 10:28 a.m., the body of the missing teen was discovered in the backwaters of the

Wapsipinicon River by the off-duty Camanche Firefighter. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release says.

The teen’s identity is being withheld “pending proper notification of family,” the release says.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Low Moor Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, Clinton County Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.