Body pulled from the Mississippi River near Andalusia identified

The man whose body was pulled from the Mississippi River near Andalusia on Sunday has been identified.

The Rock Island County Coroner says he’s 51-year-old Paul Domine, a homeless man from Davenport.

Coroner Brian Gustafson says his identity was confirmed through his tattoo, fingerprints and plates and screws in his leg from a previous surgery.

He had no internal or external injuries.

His death is being considered a drowning.

No word on how and when domine ended up in the river.

Scott County deputies will now attempt to reach out to any family he might have.

