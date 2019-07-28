Body recovered from Mississippi east of Andalusia

Search crews recover a body spotted in the Mississippi earlier this afternoon. Local 4 news was the only news station on the scene.

According to Rock Island officials, someone boating in the river east of Andalusia reported seeing the body. Search and rescue teams were dispatched around 1:30 on Sunday. Rock Island, Davenport and Andalusia fire departments assisted the Rock Island County Sheriff’s department in recovering the body. Rock Island Sheriff’s office and Rock Island County Coroner are investigating.