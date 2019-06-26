Body recovered from Mississippi River, man identified

UPDATE:



A body has been recovered in the Mississippi River after a man fell in Saturday afternoon.

It’s 35-year-old David Mitchell of Rockford.

The Mitchell and Stokes family say in a statement, they “would like to thank the entire search and rescue team, the Fire Chief and other fireman, ambulance, conversationalists, and all others that provided assistance in giving our family closure. We will never forget your sympathy and empathy and all the support you provided. This has been the hardest thing we have ever experienced, and the personnel that assisted us gave us a bit of relief, and for that we will be forever grateful.”

PREVIOUS:

Officials say the family last saw the 35 year-old man Saturday afternoon.

It happened near Lock and Dam 14. They say he slipped into the dam as he was fishing with family. Over five agencies responded to the rescue last night.

Today about five divers were on scene. As of now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is spearheading the search. Chief of the Hampton Fire Rescue team says they’re still in the works of looking for the body.

” Today at this time right now we’re just doing grit pattern searches out there using sonar capability and at this time we’ve hit a couple of spots that seemed probable,” shares Chief Dave Johnson. He adds, ” but nothing has showed up so we’re going to continue and switch it over to a couple different tactics from here.”

Officials did share that the man is from the Rockford area. Out of the family’s wishes, his identity will not be released at this time. We will bring you the latest updates as they become available to us.