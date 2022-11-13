Iowa American Water is extending the precautionary boil water advisory for all customers located in the affected areas of west Davenport and Blue Grass. The advisory took effect Saturday morning due to two large water main breaks in the same general vicinity. The emergency repairs to the water mains were completed on Saturday afternoon. Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory as a precaution and notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) on Saturday. Impacted customers are those on North and South Lincoln Road north to W. Kimberly Road and south to W. River Drive in Davenport and west to the City of Blue Grass.

Initial tests results received late in the afternoon on November 13 confirmed water samples collected on November 12 met all federal and state water quality regulations. However, at the guidance of the IDNR, Iowa American Water will collect and test additional water samples over the next 48 hours as a safeguard for customers before lifting the advisory. Affected customers in West Davenport and Blue Grass will be notified when the precautionary boil advisory is lifted via Iowa American Water’s customer notification system. Customers will receive a phone call, email or text message based on their contact information the company has on file as well as their set preferences.

Customers should continue to boil any water used for consumption at a rolling boil for five minutes before using for drinking or cooking. Water can be used without boiling for showering, laundry and other nonconsumption uses.