Iowa American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for all customers in west Davenport and Blue Grass.

Two 12-inch water main breaks occurred in the same general area Saturday morning, a news release says. One is at West Central Park Avenue and Elsie; the second is at Locust and Jebens. Crews have isolated the breaks and are working to make emergency repairs at both locations.

Impacted customers are those on north and south Lincoln Road north to West Kimberly Road and south to West River Drive in Davenport and west to Blue Grass, the release says.

Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory as a precaution and has notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. About 8,000 customers are impacted by the emergency repair work.

Affected customers in west Davenport and Blue Grass have been notified of the boil advisory via Iowa American Water’s customer notification system. They should have received a phone call, email or text message based on their contact information the company has on file as well as their set preferences.

The precautionary boil advisory will remain in effect until water quality tests can confirm the water meets all state and federal water quality guidelines. Customers will be notified when the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted.

Once water service is restored, customers should bring any water used for consumption to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking. Crews will remain on the scene until all repairs are complete. The company expects the repairs to be completed late afternoon Saturday, the release says.

“Iowa American Water apologizes for any inconvenience this emergency repair work and precautionary boil advisory causes to customers and thanks them for their cooperation and understanding. The crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore water service,” the release says.