Boil order for parts of Moline following water main break

A boil order is in effect for parts of Moline Wednesday until further notice.

The City of Moline sent the following information in a news release:

A major failure of the 16” cast iron water main on 38th Avenue, east of 41st Street occurred early Wednesday morning. This failure caused a low pressure event in the water system serving the area of Moline east of 41st Street to East Moline and from Avenue of the Cities to John Deere Road.

City crews repair 38th Avenue in Moline, due to water main break. (photo: Bryan Bobb)

Here is a map of the affected areas:

(City of Moline)

All Moline water customers within this area are under a precautionary water boil advisory until further notice. For more information, click here or call the Water Department at (309) 524-2300.