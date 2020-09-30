Boil order for parts of Southwest Rock Island

Parts of Southwest Rock Island are under a boil order after an unexpected pressure drop occurred while fire hydrants were being flushed in the area causing a lift station pump malfunction.

The boil order affects Rock Island residents in the area of:

All neighborhoods and individual properties south, east, and west of the Ridgewood Road, and Partridge Circle intersection.

All neighborhoods south, east, and west of 92nd Avenue West, on 14th Street West.

All neighborhoods north, south, and along 92nd Avenue and 35th Street West, including Highland Drive, and Highland Court

All water for drinking and cooking should be boiled before use.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.