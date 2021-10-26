Boil order for parts of Village of Rapids City

A boil order is in effect for parts of the Village of Rapids City.

The Village of Rapids City reported Tuesday that water in the distribution system is subject to bacteriological contamination, potentially causing waterborne diseases and gastrointestinal distress.

Affected homes are located from 11th Street to 14th Street between 8th Avenue to 11th Avenue and Deer Run Road. Customers in these areas are encouraged to treat all water for consumption by bringing it to a rolling boil for at least five minutes.

Residents will be advised after bacteriological sampling when the water is safe for consumption. For additional information, call (309) 496-2321.