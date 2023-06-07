The Village of Rapids City Public Water Supply on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. issued a precautionary boil order affecting all water users north of Illinois Route 84.

At present, water services have been disabled to affected residents, according to the village.

Once services are restored the water in the distribution system is subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause a number of waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress. Residents will be advised after bacteriological samples demonstrate that the water is safe for domestic consumption.

Customers in the affected area are encouraged to treat all water for drinking or culinary purposes by bringing it to a rolling boil for at least five minutes once water service is restored until further notice.