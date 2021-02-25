Boil order for southwest Rock Island

A boil order has been issued for southwest Rock Island along Ridgewood Road.

An unexpected pressure drop in the water distribution system occurred in several locations Thursday while crews shut down the water main on Ridgewood Road for a water main break.

The city says it is “unable to guarantee the distribution system maintained the minimum

pressure of 20 psi” in the following areas:

8307-8717 Ridgewood Road

85th and 86th Avenues West (East of Ridgewood Road)

14th, 17th, and 18th Streets West between 84th and 86th Avenue West

Partridge Circle west of Ridgewood Road

Foxwood Drive west of Ridgewood Road

Foxwood Court west of Ridgewood Road

All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled until further notice.