The Village of Cambridge is under a boil order until further notice.

According to a post on the Village of Cambridge Facebook page, the boil order was issued following a power surge at the Cambridge Water Treatment Facility.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is the second boil order to take place in the Village of Cambridge over the past month.

The last boil order was issued Thursday, Sept. 16, after water was shut off due to an overnight water main break.