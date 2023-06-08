The Village of Milan Water Department has issued a boil order for parts of Milan.

Due to a water main repair, a boil order will be in effect for the residents east of US 67 on Milan Beltway to Knoxville Rd., to include the Legends of Mill Creek neighborhoods and Knoxville Rd. from 10th Ave. (78th Ave.) to the Conservancy, to include the Conservancy neighborhoods.

Until further notice, all drinking and cooking water should be boiled for 5 minutes prior to use.

Any businesses with a food license whose business will be affected by the water being turned off should contact Misty Sierens, Sanitarian, with the Rock Island County Health Department at (309) 558-5842.

