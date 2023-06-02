The Village of Milan has announced a boil order.
Because of a hydrant repair, a boil order is in effect for the residents of 1st Ave. W. to 4th Ave. W. and west of US 67.
Until further notice, all drinking and cooking water should be boiled for 5 minutes prior to use.
Any businesses with a food license whose business will be affected by the water being turned off should contact Misty Sierens, Sanitarian, with the Rock Island County Health Department at (309) 558-5842.
