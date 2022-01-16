Boil order issued after fire at 7-Eleven

UPDATE: More information has been released regarding a fire that broke out late Saturday at 7-Eleven in Colona.

According to the Colona Fire Department, a passerby reported the incident to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10:49 p.m.

Fire Chief John Swan says 7-Eleven was open at the time when passersby and management noticed flames coming from the roof in the back of the laundromat attached to the convenience store.

It is believed that the fire originated in the roof of the laundromat and spread throughout the rest of the building.

A total of five different departments handled fire extinguishing, while another five departments assisted with water shuttle operations.

The blaze took hours to contain.

Response to this incident included six chiefs, 60 firefighters, three engines, one rescue, two ladders, eight tenders and two ambulances.

Mutual aid was given by Coal Valley, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Silvis, Orion, Coyne Center, Osco, Geneseo, Sherrard and Genesis.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Fire Chief Swan says the laundromat is a “total loss” and that 7-Eleven sustained heavy water damage but no fire damage.

An estimated total of the damage is not available at this time.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, and Fire Chief Swan says the state fire marshal will be in town Tuesday for further investigation.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, a boil order for the entire west side of the city is still in effect due to a water main break resulting from the fire.

According to City Clerk Barbara Winegar around 12:45 p.m., the fire happened at 7-Eleven, 412 1st Ave.

The order impacts the entire west side of the city, also known as old Green Rock, and it will be in effect until further notice.

