Boil order issued for parts of Milan

The Village of Milan has issued a boil order until further notice for parts of the area due to a water main break.

The boil order is in place for residents experiencing loss of water pressure in the Matthew Heights Addition, including all Village water users located in these areas:

400 and 500 blocks of West 14th Avenue

1300 block of West 4th Street to Blackhawk Avenue

400 to 500 block of Blackhawk Avenue

1200 to 1400 block of West 5th Street

West 12th Avenue from 500 block around to West 4th Street

No restaurants were affected.