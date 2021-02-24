Boil order issued for parts of Milan

The Village of Milan has issued a boil order until further notice for parts of the area due to a water main break.

The boil order is in place for residents experiencing loss of water pressure in the Matthew Heights Addition, including all Village water users located in these areas:

  • 400 and 500 blocks of West 14th Avenue
  • 1300 block of West 4th Street to Blackhawk Avenue
  • 400 to 500 block of Blackhawk Avenue
  • 1200 to 1400 block of West 5th Street
  • West 12th Avenue from 500 block around to West 4th Street

No restaurants were affected.

