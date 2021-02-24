Boil order issued for parts of Milan

The Village of Milan has issued a boil order until further notice for parts of the area due to a water main break.
The boil order is in place for residents experiencing loss of water pressure in the Matthew Heights Addition, including all Village water users located in these areas:
- 400 and 500 blocks of West 14th Avenue
- 1300 block of West 4th Street to Blackhawk Avenue
- 400 to 500 block of Blackhawk Avenue
- 1200 to 1400 block of West 5th Street
- West 12th Avenue from 500 block around to West 4th Street
No restaurants were affected.