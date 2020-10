Related Content Milan issues boil order

The boil order originally issued on Saturday for the Village of Milan has been lifted.

This boil order affected Village water users located on 24th Street and 25th Street and along 10th Avenue East (AKA Andalusia Road, 78th Avenue, or Indian Bluff Road) between 24th Street and 25th Street.

The boil order issued Tuesday morning for residents living on West 4th Street and West 4th Avenue is still in effect.