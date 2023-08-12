A boil order no longer is required for the Village of Rapids City, a news release says.

At 3:15 p.m. Thursday, the Village of Rapids City Public Water Supply issued a precautionary boil order for all water users on 7th Avenue A, 7th Avenue and all water users on 17th Street from 7th Avenue A to Route 84.

Water supply crews have completed repairs, and necessary flushing and purification verification steps have been completed and verified from a certified laboratory.

If you have questions, call the Village of Rapids city at 309-496-2321.