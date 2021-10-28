Boil order lifted for Village of Rapids City

A boil order in place Tuesday for parts of the Village of Rapids City has been lifted.

The Village of Rapids City reported Tuesday that water in the distribution system was subject to bacteriological contamination, potentially causing waterborne diseases and gastrointestinal distress. Affected homes were located from 11th Street to 14th Street between 8th Avenue to 11th Avenue and Deer Run Road.

Water supply personnel completed repairs and necessary flushing, and purification verification steps are completed and verified from a certified laboratory.



For any questions, call the Village of Rapids City at (309) 496-2321.