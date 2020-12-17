Bomb Squad called in for suspicious object in Galesburg

The Galesburg Police Department responded to the 1400 block of East Grove Street in reference to a suspicious object in the roadway on Thursday morning.

A small cylinder was found that had the appearance of a possible explosive device. The device has been safely removed by the Peoria Bomb Squad for further investigation. According to police, there is no indication of a threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this device or who may have put the device in the roadway is asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 344-0044.