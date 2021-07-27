Bond remains at $50,000 cash-only for homicide-by-vehicle suspect

The bond for a 33-year-old Davenport suspect in a fatal crash will stay at $50,000 cash-only, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Earlier, police named Bobby Hunt Jr. as a suspect in the June 3 death of 40-year-old bicyclist Alex Marietta, of Geneseo.

Hunt faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle – OWI and homicide by vehicle – reckless driving, in addition to operating while intoxicated – third or subsequent offense and leaving the scene of an accident – death.

Tuesday court appearance

Hunt appeared Tuesday in an online hearing with his attorney, Derek Jones, in Scott County Court. Assistant Scott County Attorney Steven A. Berger appeared for the state.

Hunt’s attorney asked the $50,000 cash-only bond be reset at $50,000 cash or surety, meaning Hunt could get a loan from a bail bondsman.

A second case involving a second-degree burglary charge has a bond of $1,000 cash or surety, and Jones asked bond to be reset at pre-trial release with supervision.

But Berger called Hunt “a habitual offender. He has two prior felony conditions,” he said.

Berger also said Hunt is a significant flight risk because he faces 70 years in the homicide-by-vehicle case. He asked the judge to raise the bond on the burglary case and also on the homicide-by-vehicle case, “given this is (Hunt’s) third time of facing drunk-driving charges.”

Bonds in both cases remain as set.

The June 3 crash

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on East Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue. Dash cam video provided by a Local 4 News viewer shows a red vehicle running a red light and entering an intersection at the same time as other cars and one person on a bicycle, who was hit.

Hunt later was identified as the driver and only occupant of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe.

In an arrest affidavit, police say Hunt took off from the scene, and did not help the person who was hit.

“While speaking with officers, (Hunt) fled from uniformed officers and refused their commands to stop,” the affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Hunt admitted he was the driver who struck the bicyclist and didn’t stop at the scene.

Police determined Hunt was driving at a high rate of speed and did not stop at a red light at the intersection where the crash occurred, and caused the collision with the bicyclist, who had the right of way.

The SUV had damage consistent with striking a bicyclist, police say in the affidavit.

Hunt remains in Scott County Jail.