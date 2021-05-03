Bond set for man arrested in stabbing case

UPDATE: Lomas appeared before a judge at Rock Island County Court Saturday and is being held on $50,000 bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, May 11.

EARLIER UPDATE: A man is in the Rock Island County Jail after police say he stabbed a woman early Friday morning.

East Moline Police arrested 49-year-old Richard Lomas on aggravated domestic battery.

Police say he stabbed a woman near 15th Avenue and 8th Street, East Moline.

She was taken to Genesis Illini Hospital.

Lomas does not have a bond set right now.

He’ll have a hearing tomorrow.