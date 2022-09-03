Bettendorf Public Library book clubs are set to begin a new round of titles this September.

The monthly book discussion groups endeavor to spread the joy of reading by engaging in conversation over great titles, a news release says. Each book discussion group is open to the public and does not require registration.

Free copies of the title for the next discussion are available while supplies last at the Information Desk of the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Participants can attend all or any of the discussions of their choosing. Each discussion group has a unique focus and gathers at the following times:

· Contemporary Book Discussion Club – 1 and 7 p.m. on the 3rd Wednesday of each month

· Get Lit – 7 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday of each month

· Mystery Book Club –9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 and then on the 2nd Saturday of each following month

All of the book discussion groups have been made possible through the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Information about monthly book selections and other events at the Bettendorf Public Library can be found here or by calling the Library at 563-344-4179.