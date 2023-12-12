You can book it on down to the Rock Island Public Library on Friday, Dec. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for an open house and reception celebrating its 120-year-old downtown building (401 19th St.).

Rock Island’s first permanent library building opened with enthusiastic fanfare from the community on Dec. 15, 1903, and the free drop-in open house is on the 2nd floor of the historic building. The public is invited to stop by for refreshments, library history displays, building tours, a scavenger hunt, and opportunities to share your memories by taking a photo with the library photo frame or leaving stories on “I Love My Library” cards, according to a library release.

The event is also a final opportunity to donate items or memories for the library’s 150th anniversary time capsule. After the year ends, the box will be sealed and placed in the library’s special collections room for opening in 25 years.

Celebrating the first downtown Rock Island library site on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 were (L-R) Mayor Mike Thoms, John Oliger of Modern Woodmen, library director Angela Campbell, board president Eudell Watts and board member Ald. Jenni Swanson (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Although the library has been in existence for 150 years, owning a permanent space for 120 years is also significant,” library director Angela Campbell said in the release. “Even today, the library is the ‘third place’ where people go outside of home and work. We are, and have always been, the trusted source in the community. Help us celebrate this milestone by showing support for our historic location.”

The Downtown Library serves as the primary center for housing library collections, services, and administrative offices. The Rock Island Public Library also operates from the Southwest Branch at 9010 Ridgewood Road and the newly-opened Watts-Midtown Branch at 2715 30th Street, offers outreach services through homebound delivery and a seasonal Library2Go bookmobile, and digital services through its “online branch” website HERE.

When the downtown Main Library building first opened, the Rock Island Public Library had already been operating for 31 years out of rented, and increasingly cramped, space in the former Mitchell and Lynde Building at what is now 2nd Avenue and 17th Street.

The 1903 downtown library, 401 19th St., Rock Island, before its addition.

Rock Island was the first Illinois public library to actually open, after the Illinois Local Library Act made tax-supported libraries possible. Thanks to a donation of collections and equipment by the Young Men’s Literary Association (a private subscription library) the Rock Island Library first opened to the public Nov. 25, 1872.

Construction on the downtown Main Library began in 1901 after purchase of the lot and a $50,000 advance and $10,000 outright gift for furnishings from former Rock Island businessman Frederick Weyerhauser. As construction proceeded, Weyerhauser would eventually give $17,869.32 of the building’s total cost of $90,448.20.

When the Main Library opened Dec. 15, 1903, the Rock Island Argus dubbed it as “Rock Island’s new Temple of Literature,” calling it “one of the handsomest appointed [libraries] in the State outside Chicago.” The building’s canyon gray sandstone has now weathered to a warm gold, due to natural oxidation.

The library has a Carthage marble base and steps, oak, brass, and marble interiors, and the frieze around the top of the building features the names of 12 authors considered worthy of engraving in stone. Its first director, Ellen Gale, served from 1872-1937.