A food fight after a game in Davenport. A player contract involving a dog – at the request of the team! These stories and many others can be found in “Tales from the Dugout: 1001 Humorous, Inspirational & Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball”, the latest minor league baseball book by Tim Hagerty.

(photo courtesy Tim Hagerty)

Hagerty is in his 19th season as a broadcaster, working with the San Diego Padres AAA team in El Paso TX and considers himself lucky to cover games all across the country, including in Iowa. “I love the beautiful stadiums there and the great fans there,” he said via Zoom. “I think the atmosphere at a minor league game, I just think about community. I think it’s something like professional baseball meets a high school football game. People are bumping into friends that they know and there’s something special about your city across the jersey. Sure, people are Dodgers fans and Yankees fans and Cardinals fans, but when you’re in a smaller city like Quad Cities or Des Moines or Cedar Rapids, there’s something about a professional team with that city name attached to it so to me, I just see a great local pride.”

His book came about like many things in life do, in the middle of doing something else. “I’ve always loved baseball research and in 2012 when researching something else, I found this 1880s news article about a Texas league game in Austin that got delayed when a wild bull ran on the field,” he said. “I thought ‘I cover baseball for a living, and I’ve never heard this story, so the odds are most fans haven’t either.’ For 10 years I went through and tried to find the craziest stories from the past and present of the minor leagues. “That’s what I think is great about the book is that really every pocket of the country is represented with some crazy stories.”

The Quad Cities are well represented in that category. Back in the day, fans in Davenport got themselves into a saucy situation after a game, according to Hagerty. “In 1889, Davenport had a pitcher named Jack Fanning and this guy pitched a no-hitter against Springfield. It was a 19-0 win, but the fans at Davenport sort of got into it with the Springfield players that day, some words were exchanged. There was a nearby tomato field and Davenport fans picked up ripe tomatoes and threw them at the Springfield players – 200 fans were throwing tomatoes at players, and it led to a fight that the police had to break up. Things like that you’d never see happening today.”

He had another story to share, one that recognized the importance of man’s best friend. “Another crazy story from the Quad Cities I found was in 1928, there was this player, Carl Swanson, and he had his terrier dog with him at all times. He’d bring it to the field, he’d bring it to the hotels. He got traded from Moline to Rock Island back in 1928 (back then both cities had teams in the Mississippi Valley League) and when he got traded, Rock Island said if we’re getting Swanson, we need the dog too. So in the official transactions, it said Carl Swanson and his terrier, traded to Rock Island from Moline-maybe the first dog I’ve ever seen traded in professional baseball.”

For more information on Tim Hagerty, including his on-air work and books, click here.