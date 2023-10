If you heard something loud this morning, there’s no need to worry, it’s just more demolition at the old I-74 bridge.

Earlier controlled explosions brought down the iconic green support structures of the bridge. Today’s demolition at around 8 a.m. helped bring down several remaining piers. The new I-74 bridge was closed to traffic briefly during this morning’s demolition.

A final demolition to bring down the last of the piers is scheduled for this winter.