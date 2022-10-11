Looking for some Halloween fun for the whole family? Scott Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society is hosting its first annual Boothday Festival on Thursday, October 20 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road in Bettendorf. The festival will take place in Parking Lot F, in front of the college’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center in Parking Lot F and will feature plenty of fun activities and entertainment, including:

Petting Zoo

Face Painting

Live Music

Pumpkin Painting

Musical Bingo

Tarot Card Readings

And more!

Guests are invited to wear Halloween costumes for the event’s costume contest and prizes will be awarded to those voted “best dressed.”

Food and drinks will also be available for sale. Deanna’s Java Station, a coffee shop based in Clinton, will be selling apple cider, hot chocolate, and baked goods. Lugo’s Gourmet Popcorn & Lemonade from West Liberty, Iowa, will have popcorn and lemonade for sale.

Boothday Festival is free and open to the public. In the case of bad weather, Boothday Festival has a ‘rain-date’ of Thursday, November 3, from 4 – 7 p.m. For more information, click here.