Bootleg Hill Honey Meads in Davenport to celebrate 3rd anniversary on Nov. 20

Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport, will host a party Saturday, Nov. 20 to mark the business’ 3rd anniversary, in their tasting room, starting at 6 p.m.

Bootleg Hill owner Rick Harris looks forward to welcoming the community for this celebration.

“Opening a small business is a challenge under any circumstances, but the flood and pandemic have made our first three years very interesting,” he said in a Monday release. “We wouldn’t be here today without the support of our community, and that’s what we’re celebrating.”

Harris has been making mead, a wine made from honey, in the Quad Cities for over 20 years. The celebration of the tasting room’s three-year anniversary will kick off at 6 p.m. at the tasting room, with free snacks and raffle prizes for attendees. Local singer/songwriter and composer Lewis Knudsen will provide live music.

Bootleg Hill’s tasting room is in the historic Motor Row, and was flooded, then surrounded by water for weeks after the HESCO barrier break in spring 2019, just months after their late 2018 grand opening. Like many downtown businesses, they adapted, offering to deliver mead to customers who could not visit in person until the floodwaters receded. Less than a year later, the coronavirus pandemic crippled downtown’s thriving bars and restaurants. But Bootleg Hill is going strong.

“Mead is something special, something unusual.” Harris said in the release. “There’s no one else doing this between Chicago and St. Louis. Some people try it for the first time here. Some people drive two hundred miles because they can’t find it anywhere else.”

He notes that the meadery has become a destination in the Quad Cities area because of its uniqueness. For more information, visit bootleghill.com.