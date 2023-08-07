A highlight of every single performance at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse is the unique Bootlegger Pre-show.

Since Circa ’21’s first opening night on June 11, 1977, the Bootlegger Pre-show (by the talented performing wait staff) is billed as the longest running show in the Quad Cities and has been the opening act for every mainstage production at Circa ‘21 and a showcase for countless performers who began their professional careers as Bootleggers.

As they have typically done every other year, the Bootleggers finally get a whole night to shine on stage, with song, dance, comedy and charm this month, on Thursdays, Aug. 10 and 17, for the first time since 2019 (before COVID).

The Bootleggers performing during the current Circa production of “Escape to Margaritaville.”

“We consider that a concert attraction and was doing it every other year leading up to COVID,” Brett Hitchcock, Circa director of audience development, said Monday. “There was a general consensus among the management staff and Bootleggers to hold off doing another one until things got back to normal. We only missed one year, which would have been in 2021.”

The two night shows will feature doors opening at 5:45 p.m. and dinner will be served between 5:45 and 6:45, with the Bootlegger show beginning at 7 p.m. The performance stars the current Bootlegger staff (and a few former) performing some of your favorite pre-shows throughout the years.

Selected Bootleggers also will be doing additional numbers throughout the evening showcasing their wonderful vocal talent, in a full-length musical revue, the Circa release says.

This trip down memory lane was created by veteran Bootlegger, Brad Hauskins. He will share the stage with fellow Bootleggers Micah Bernas, Derrick Bertram, Sydney Dexter, Kelsi Ford, Nicholas Munson, Kirsten Sindelar, Kat Calhoun, Sarah Hayes, Bradley Heinrichs, Gillian McMahon, Joseph Nguyen and Rachel Winter.

Tickets are $60.55 and are on sale now, available through the Circa ’21 ticket office (1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island) or by calling 309-786-7733 Ext. 2.



