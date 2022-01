Any snow lovers out there? While we wait for our next chance (Wednesday looks pretty good) Boston is gearing up for a major winter storm this weekend!

A classic Nor’easter could dump 2 feet of snow (yes feet, not inches!) on parts of New England Friday and Saturday. To make matters worse, winds will gust to 55 mph! Blizzard warnings are in effect for millions of people there.

Here at home in the Quad Cities this week? Plan on partly sunny skies with highs near 30° – and NOT 2 feet of snow!