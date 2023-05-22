The Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, will open a new exhibit — “Plants of the World: People Behind the Plants” — on Friday, May 26, 2023.

This unique exhibit honors the personal stories told by Quad Citizens from around the world who now call the Quad Cities their home. The Sun Garden is home to several species of plants that can be found all over the world, some of which bring back fond and wonderful memories for the featured storytellers, according to a Monday news release.

An open cacao pod from the QC Botanical Center.

Travel through the Sun Garden and learn about their personal connections to plants in our collection such as the banana, papaya, cacao, coffee, and more. Plants of the World, through the stories of featured Quad Citizens, will give a new perspective on the role plants play in our daily lives and how plants serve differently around the world.

A papaya plant in the Sun Garden.

Some of the countries represented are India, Togo, Venezuela, and Thailand.

The exhibit features interpretive signage and an audio tour, and is included in the price of admission or is free for members. The exhibit is open to the public beginning Friday, May 26, and will remain in the Sun Garden for viewing through the rest of 2023.

A banana flower in the Sun Garden.

Sponsored by The Adrian and Debra Rantilla Family Charitable Foundation, BankORION, and Rock Island Community Foundation, the exhibit content partners include World Relief, Tapestry Farms, and Black Hawk College ESL Program.

The Quad City Botanical Center turns 25 years old on June 20, 2023. Watch the center’s website and social media for other announcements regarding the 25th anniversary coming soon.

The QCBC admission is free for members; $9 for adults (16+), $6 for youth (ages 2-15), and free for toddlers (under 2). Find discounted admission details on qcgardens.com.