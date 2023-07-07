The Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, is celebrating 25 years of bringing people and plants together in fun and meaningful ways.

The QCBC opened on June 20, 1998, and is holding an open house Saturday, July 8, 2023.

​The open house will include a self-guided historic garden walk from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and free admission all day — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All gardens will be open for the public, including the Children’s Garden water feature. The center is hosting a private event that evening for special guests of the gardens.

This adventurous Children’s Garden is a playful interpretation of the Mississippi River. Surrounded by greenery, flowering perennials and native prairie plants, the intrigue of water play allows children to be carried away by their imaginations, according to a QCBC release. Continue through the garden to the Headwaters area representing the starting point of the Mississippi River in Lake Itasca, Minn.

Explore the sandboxes or get competitive during a game of Connect Four. The QCBC offers many activities throughout the garden to keep kids engaged in interactive play and even have spots for the adults to relax while kiddos splash around and explore.

The center is normally open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 to 5. For more information, visit the QCBC website HERE.