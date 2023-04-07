The Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island has extended the Plant Sale order deadline to Wednesday, April 12.

Orders will be picked up on Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Botanical Center is extending the order deadline due to the arrival of spring weather in the Quad Cities, leaving more people inspired to plan their gardens, according to a Friday release.

The QC Botanical Center is at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

The Botanical Center has a goal to raise $25,000 through the plant sale. Proceeds from the annual plant sale support the Botanical Center’s educational mission of bringing people and plants together in fun and meaningful ways.

This year, over 50 different varieties of annuals and perennials are offered in the sale, including staff favorites. The sale offers pollinator friendly plants, kitchen herbs, native cultivars, and other plants specific to your gardening needs.

Individual plants are available for sale from $3.50 – $13.50 with a majority of plants in 4-inch pots offered at $6. Gardeners can select from four medium or large sized container combinations that Botanical Center staff have designed.

Each combo comes with five to eight plants and a planting diagram. The plants come in individual pots and can be repotted into a container at home. Medium container combos fit into a 12-14 inch pot. Large container combos fit into an 18-20 inch pot.

You can order online HERE. If you need assistance ordering, call 309-794-0091 or email Justice at joepping@qcgardens.com.