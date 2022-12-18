The Quad City Botanical Center’s sixth annual Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit is now open seven days a week from 5-9 p.m. through January 1, 2023. The exhibit will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

(Photos by QC Botanical Center) (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

The outdoor gardens will be glowing with over 160,000 festive lights, introducing new, entertaining experiences. Visitors can meander through the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of the outdoor light exhibit in the botanical center’s largest fundraiser of the year. Don’t miss the Conductors’ Garden for a dancing light show featuring a live recording from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. Rozz-Tox will be in the outdoor events canopy selling hot cocoa to keep visitors toasty while they stroll. Kids can enjoy make and take crafts and admission is free for botanical center and FunBundle members on Wednesday nights.

The botanical center will host “Lights & Flights” on Thursday, December 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy the light displays while sampling locally crafted sample flights of artistic brews from Wake Brewing and live music from Roger Carlson and friends.

The botanical center is located at 2525 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. For more information and event tickets, click here.