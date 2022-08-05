The Quad City Botanical Center will allow guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens August 7-13. By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer.

The public is welcome to visit (2525 4th Ave., Rock Island) Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 to 5 Monday through Saturday. Standard general admission is $9 for adults 16 and older, $6 for youth ages 2-15 and toddlers under age two receive free admission. Members always get in free.

The QC Botanical Center will offer “Pay What You Want” admission from Aug. 7-13.

Summer highlights at the Botanical Center include the adventurous water play area in the Children’s Garden, colorful perennial and wildflower prairie gardens that attract butterflies, a whimsical fairy wonderland called Pat’s Garden, reflection ponds, and an indoor Tropical Sun Garden with a waterfall.

The garden train railway exhibit is open on Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Ask in guest services at the entrance about scavenger hunt lists. Most guests enjoy a visit of one hour. If visiting the Children’s Garden, most guests spend one to two hours interacting with the water feature.

For more information, visit the QCBC website.