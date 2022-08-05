A new gazebo at the entrance to the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The Quad City Botanical Center will allow guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens August 7-13. By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer.

The public is welcome to visit (2525 4th Ave., Rock Island) Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 to 5 Monday through Saturday. Standard general admission is $9 for adults 16 and older, $6 for youth ages 2-15 and toddlers under age two receive free admission. Members always get in free.

The QC Botanical Center will offer “Pay What You Want” admission from Aug. 7-13.

Summer highlights at the Botanical Center include the adventurous water play area in the Children’s Garden, colorful perennial and wildflower prairie gardens that attract butterflies, a whimsical fairy wonderland called Pat’s Garden, reflection ponds, and an indoor Tropical Sun Garden with a waterfall.

The garden train railway exhibit is open on Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Ask in guest services at the entrance about scavenger hunt lists. Most guests enjoy a visit of one hour. If visiting the Children’s Garden, most guests spend one to two hours interacting with the water feature.

For more information, visit the QCBC website.