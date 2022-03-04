Quad City Botanical Center is offering a variety of sand-related activities for children throughout the month of March.

Silly Sand Science

On Saturday, March 12, the center will provide silly, hands-on experiments led by educational manager, “Ms. Heather.”

Sift through sand and observe different grain sizes, shapes and colors that make up the sand pile with programs lasting 15 to 30 minutes long.

Programs will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

No RSVP is required.

Programs are included with admission, and members are free.

Mystery Sandy Activities

A series of mystery sand activities are scheduled for:

Monday, March 14

Tuesday March 15

Wednesday, March 16

More details will be released via the botanical center’s event calendar.

You can also follow the Quad City Botanical Center on Facebook for updates.

Learn more about other kid-friendly events being offered in March here.