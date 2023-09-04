The Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island, will host a fall houseplant sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, a news release says.

A variety of houseplants, plants from the center’s greenhouse, and items from featured plant consignors will be available for sale. Most plants will sell between $8-$25, with some plants at lower or higher price points. Over 130 varieties of houseplants will be available.

Once again, the center will run a “plant adoption” service. Houseplants that need to be re-homed can be dropped off during open business hours Sept. 9-15 in the lobby. The center will help find a new home for these houseplants during the Sept. 16 sale.

Purchasing a plant helps support the education department and future exhibits.

There is no cost to visit the plant sale, “but the center hopes you’ll consider paying general admission to stroll through the gardens after you visit the sale,” the release says.