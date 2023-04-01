The Quad City Botanical Center is taking orders for its annual plant sale. Orders are due Saturday, April 8, to be picked up on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., a news release said.

The Botanical Center has a goal to raise $25,000 through the plant sale. Proceeds from the annual plant sale support the Botanical Center’s educational mission of bringing people and plants together in fun and meaningful ways.

This year, more than 50 different varieties of annuals and perennials are offered in the sale, including staff favorites. Individual plants are available for sale from $3.50 – $13.50 with a majority of plants in 4” pots offered at $6. Gardeners can select from four medium or large-sized container combinations that Botanical Center staff have designed. Each combo comes with five to eight plants and a planting diagram.

The plants come in individual pots and can be re-potted into a container at home. Medium container combos fit into a 12-14-inch pot. Large container combos fit into an 18-20 inch pot.

To order online, visit here. If you need assistance ordering, call 309-794-0091 or email joepping@qcgardens.com