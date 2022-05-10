The Quad City Botanical Center has begun construction on a new Ability Garden, which is expected to last about eight weeks, according to a Tuesday release.

The new Ability Garden concept plan was designed by Eric Hornig of Hitchcock Design Group and will be constructed by Outdoor Innovations of Aledo. This concept plan will be referenced throughout the construction process, as the entire garden will be custom-built throughout all the steps to ensure appropriate mobility.

A layout of the planned features for the new Ability Garden.

Ken Hoffman of Outdoor Innovations will be using modern design techniques and appropriate materials that include neutral color stone and softer stone material, the center said. Plants in the Ability Garden will be sensory friendly.

This six-figure investment into the gardens is made possible by the Linda Litt Legacy, Roy J. Carver Trust, Merck Pharmaceuticals, Regional Development Authority, and the Tri City Garden Club.

The Handicapped Development Center and Hand in Hand will plant flowers in the new beds and help to maintain this garden.

Located just outside the garden gates as part of the garden entrance, this unique garden will provide a number of elevated garden beds accessible to guests who find bending to ground level difficult or impossible.

There will be no cost to visit the Ability Garden upon completion, as the garden is located outside the garden gates. A ribbon-cutting date will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit the center website.