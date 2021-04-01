Botanical Center takes orders for annual plant sale

The Quad City Botanical Center is taking orders for its annual plant sale fundraiser, with curbside plant pick up Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. Friday pick up is for members only from 3-7 p.m. Saturday pick up is for the general public from 9 a.m. until noon.

Members and the public are invited to order plants by April 18. Details about plant pick up are on the website’s plant sale page, qcgardens.com/plant-sale

This year, about 50 different varieties of annuals and perennials are included in the sale. Individual plants are available for sale from $3.50-$12.50 with a majority of the 4” pots offered at $5.

Gardeners can select from five medium- or large-sized container combinations that Botanical Center staff have designed. Each combo comes with four to seven plants and a planting diagram. The plants come in individual pots and can be repotted into a container at home. Medium container combos fit into a 12-14 inch pot. Large container combos fit into an 18-20 inch pot.

Staff favorites are also included in the sale. Twelve unique plants are available for $3, $5 or $10, depending on pot size and plant variety.

Orders can be placed online at qcgardens.com/plant-sale

For more information, call 309-794-0091. Order via email with service@qcgardens.com

Orders are due April 18.

Because of COVID-19 mandates, there will not be an open-stock sale in May.