Both eastbound lanes closed on I-74 due to crash involving two semi trucks and passenger vehicle

Police are responding to a crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle on eastbound Interstate 74 around milepost 8, which is around three miles east of the Quad City International Airport and four miles west of the Big X intersection of I-74 and I-80.

Both eastbound lanes are closed at this time. Re-opening time is not known. Police have asked drivers to use U.S. Highway 6 or I-80 for all eastbound traffic.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

#BREAKING: First responders are currently on the scene of an accident on I-74 and I-280 W that occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. Traffic is backed up due to two semi trucks entrapping a vehicle. A helicopter was sent in. pic.twitter.com/fEoxaFT9VP — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) November 11, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.