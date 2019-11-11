Breaking News
Both eastbound lanes closed on I-74 due to crash involving two semi trucks and passenger vehicle

Police are responding to a crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle on eastbound Interstate 74 around milepost 8, which is around three miles east of the Quad City International Airport and four miles west of the Big X intersection of I-74 and I-80.

Both eastbound lanes are closed at this time.  Re-opening time is not known. Police have asked drivers to use U.S. Highway 6 or I-80 for all eastbound traffic.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

