Both eastbound lanes closed on I-74 due to crash involving two semi trucks and passenger vehicle

Police are responding to a crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle on eastbound Interstate 74 around milepost 8, which is around three miles east of the Quad City International Airport and four miles west of the Big X intersection of I-74 and I-80.
Both eastbound lanes are closed at this time. Re-opening time is not known. Police have asked drivers to use U.S. Highway 6 or I-80 for all eastbound traffic.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.