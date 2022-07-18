Some of the biggest, baddest trucks in the country are descending on the Rock Island County Fairgrounds on Friday, July 22. Two-time Monster Jam World Champion Bounty Hunter, queen of monster trucks Scarlet Bandit and more will be racing, jumping and crushing cars to the delight of the crowd in this all-out, side by side, freestyle Monster Truck Show.

“We are so excited to finally bring this show to the fair this year!” said Bounty Hunter driver Jimmy Creten. “The venue is ideal for some intense, gravity defying monster truck competition, we love having a show there!”

The one- day show is much more than a monster truck show. Both young Monster Truck enthusiasts and adult fans can enjoy plenty of interactive entertainment, including full-size monster truck rides, a Power Wheels youth race for kids, and the opportunity to meet the drivers at the pre-show pit party where fans can take photos and get autographs from some of the biggest stars of today’s Monster Truck circuit. Stunts like back flips and “how high can you go” jumps are often included in the show, delivering an action packed experience for everyone.

Tickets are available both online in advance as well as at the gate the day of event. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early and save. Adult general admission tickets are $25 in advance and $15 for kids 3-12. Kids two and under are free. A general admission family 4-Pack is $65. The All Inclusive VIP Pass is $42.50 for adults or children and includes a pit party pass and monster truck ride. The VIP Family 4-Pack is $130 and includes pit party passes, free Hero Cards to get driver autographs, VIP souvenir badges and monster truck rides.

Gates for the race open at 5 p.m. The Pit Party runs from 5-6:60 p.m. and the main show starts at 7 p.m. The Rock Island County Fairgrounds is located at 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. For information on the event and to purchase tickets, click here (www.2xmonstertrucks.com).