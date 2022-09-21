It’s a ‘hidden gem’ in downtown Rock Island, situated at the corner of 18th St. and 2nd Ave., and it’s producing some fantastic athletes and, more importantly, fantastic Quad Citians. Ramsey Vesey, head trainer at the Rock Island Boxing Club, wants to help youth become great citizens of the QCA, utilizing the skills and discipline learned through the boxing program. Local 4 visited the Rock Island Boxing Club to learn why the program is such a knock-out in the ring and beyond.

For more information on the program, click here. Those interested in enrolling can contact the Martin Luther King Center, located at 630 9th St., Rock Island, at (309) 732-2999.