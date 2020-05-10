Boy and girl under the age of 10 among five new positive COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,656 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 additional deaths in Illinois on Sunday.

In Rock Island County, five new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of positive cases to 570. The county’s death toll from this virus stands at 18.

The new cases involve:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 years old who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 years old who is isolating at home

Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding these cases is available.

The Rock Island County Health Department says the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible

Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Wearing a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

Staying home when you are ill

More information is available here and here.