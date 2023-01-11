A boy is at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg after authorities discovered him nude outside a residence where a burglary had been reported.

The Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress in Stronghurst, Illinois on Monday at about 3:56 p.m. The suspect had reportedly entered the residence and caused damage to property inside. The suspect, a minor, left the residence, stripped off his clothing and was standing outside naked when Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived. They arrested the suspect for residential burglary and criminal damage to property. Due to his demeanor and actions, he was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation. He was later transported to the Knox County Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg to await a court appearance.

No further details have been released.