Boy on bike who died in crash with police officer on way to a call identified

Moline Police are at the scene of an accident on 34th Street near 12th Avenue on May 4, 2021. (Demetrios Sanders, OurQuadCities.com).

We now know the name of the boy on a bike who lost his life after a Moline police officer hit him while on the way to a call.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the boy as Charles Hubbard, 13, of Moline.

The autopsy is pending for Thursday while the Illinois State Police and the coroner’s office continue their investigation.

The crash happened near 34st Street and 12th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders shut that street down for hours.

The officer was headed to a disturbance just blocks away.

Police say body cam and in-car video is being transferred to state police.

That officer, who Moline Police say is distraught, is now on administrative leave.