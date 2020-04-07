Boy Scouts in the Quad Cities loses longtime volunteer to COVID-19

Ben Rogers, 67. Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday.

Ben Rogers, 67, a longtime volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America in the Quad Cities passed away on Tuesday after battling with COVID-19 for almost a month.

Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, shared the news through a Facebook post.

Rogers had been involved with the Illowa Council for decades.

“Ben was truly the biggest volunteer we have in our council. He had the most impact of anyone I know,” said Jeff Doty, Scout Executive/CEO, Illowa Council, in an email.

“There truly is no one in our council who was more loved and respected than Ben. He will be greatly missed,” he added.

According to Rogers’ obituary, visitation will be held on Thursday, April 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m, at Rafferty Funeral Home.

