Boy Scouts of America filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy: Will not impact local council in QCA

The Boy Scouts of America is urging victims to come forward. As the organization files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

It’s the first step for the 110-year-old organization now creating a compensation fund.

Money that would be set aside for men who were molested as boys by scoutmasters or other leaders.



The national organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to try to survive an onslaught of lawsuits.

A lot of them possible after recent changes in state laws that lets people sue for incidents that could be decades old.

Jeff Doty, Scout Executive and CEO OF Illowa Boys Scouts of America, say the bankruptcy has no affect on the local council.

“We are a separate 501 C nonprofit. The Illowa council here locally, is headquartered here in Davenport, but serves 5 counties in Iowa and 8 counties in Illinois. Our programs continue to move forward. We have great things planned. We have great projects scheduled at Camp Loud Thunder to make our Scouts programs even better than it has been before.

Doty tells me the Illowa council is financially strong, and it is business as usual.

He says scouting is probably the safest activity to do as a family. He says there are several different measures in place like mandatory background checks for all leaders. As well as mandatory youth protection training.

