Voting concludes Monday, Feb. 28, in UScellular’s third-annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley. Voting is available online, where you can pick your favorite piece of art.

This year, UScellular introduced an exciting new element to the contest. For the first time, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons that include historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley representatives selected the 10 finalists based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. The artists range in age from 6 to 12 years old. They are from Davenport and Moline.

Voting is available HERE. There were nearly 100 votes cast in early February. Anyone 18 years or older can vote for their favorite piece of art. Individuals also can view a digital artwork display that features the 10 finalists at UScellular’s retail store, 351 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

The top three vote-getters will be announced in early March. Prizes include gift cards in the following amounts:

$250 for first place

$150 for second place

$100 for third place

“We are thrilled to work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley on this contest to help honor Black STEM icons and showcase youth in our community,” said Joshua Olbricht, UScellular’s director of sales for east Iowa. “This year’s art highlights the artistic talent among the Club members, while giving them a chance to learn more about the impact Black people have made in STEM. We encourage the community to check out the art and vote online.”

UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities.

For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.